Red Cross helping several people after apartment fire in Dayton; 2 hospitalized

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 3:31 p.m.:

The American Red Cross is assisting several people after a kitchen fire in Dayton early Friday morning.

As reported Friday on News Center 7 Daybreak, Dayton firefighters responded just before 2:00 a.m. to the 2900 block of Prescott Ave. on initial reports of an apartment fire.

Footage from an iWitness7 viewer shows several firefighters on the scene. Several people were forced to evacuate.

When crews arrived, they found fire from an occupied two-story apartment building.

They began controlling the fire and conducted multiple rescues of trapped residents, Assistant Fire Chief Brad French told News Center 7.

Medics transported two people to area hospitals for further evaluation.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental related to cooking, French said.

All occupants of the building have been temporarily displaced.

