Upcoming closures on I-75 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — A construction project is expected to affect a busy interstate in a local county next weekend, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, there will be 15-minute closures on Interstate 75 between the Shelby/Auglaize County line and Lock 2 Road, or State Route 29.

The closures take place starting at 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Traffic will be maintained by law enforcement officers, the spokesperson said.

ODOT crews will be completing overhead work.

This project is weather permitting.

