University of Dayton Volleyball makes history beating Baylor in NCAA Tournament

WACO, TX — The University of Dayton Volleyball team made history Friday night in the NCAA Tournament.

The Flyers beat the Baylor Bears 3-2 (25-22, 22-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-12) at Waco, Texas.

Baylor was ranked No. 16 in the AVCA Poll while Dayton was No. 23.

This marks the first time that UD has advanced to the Regional Semifinal of the NCAA Tournament in program history.

“You know, it’s really been ever since I came to Dayton, this has been our goal,” UD Volleyball Head Coach Tim Horsmon said on the ESPN+ broadcast after the game. “Just an unbelievable moment for us.”

The Flyers will play either Nebraska or Miami (FL) on Dec. 12 or Dec. 13 in the Sweet 16.

Dayton improves to 31-2.

