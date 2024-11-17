University of Dayton men’s soccer wins 2nd straight A-10 Championship

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s soccer is going to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

UD beat Saint Louis, 3-0, in the Atlantic 10 Men’s Soccer Championship at Baujan Field in Dayton Sunday.

The Flyers have won back-to-back A-10 championships.

Freshman Fexlis Buabeng broke a scoreless tie with a shot off the post in the 43rd minute to put Dayton ahead, 1-0.

Senior Joseph Melto Quiah’s goal in the 70th minute extended the lead to 2-0. Buabeng sealed the game with his second goal in the 73rd minute.

The Flyers have not lost since Oct. 12 and outscored their opponents, 24-4. They are ranked No. 5 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll.

Dayton clinches an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament with the win.

They will learn about their first-round opponent when it is announced Monday at 1 p.m. on the Selection Show.

It will be broadcast on NCAA.com.

