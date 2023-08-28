University and city partner to find solutions for issues Dayton faces

DAYTON — The University of Dayton is partnering with the City of Dayton to complete critical projects through a new Urban Research Initiative, according to a spokesperson from the university.

The initiative was created by two UD alumni, Tim and Mary Riordan, and will research, generate, and implement solutions to issues around the city, which will be identified by the city manager.

It will also provide technical assistance through workshops to nonprofit organizations and neighborhood associations, the spokesperson said.

The training is free and will include financial management and grant writing.

“This effort gives the City of Dayton more hands for key work that will help shape a successful and resilient future for our region,” Fitz Center executive director Nancy McHugh said.

Urban Research Initiative Director Amy Jomantas has created a website to gather city, county, and state data on resources like health, education, and housing to help neighborhoods measure progress, assess local needs, and write grants.

UD undergraduate and graduate student assistants, staff, and a faculty board from the Fitz Center for Leadership in Community will help with the initiative.

“The City is always excited to partner with the University of Dayton. The technical assistance provided to the City organization through this collaboration is a value add and will help advance some key initiatives. As we continue this partnership, we look forward to progressing the work that in future will be a benefit to both – the City and the community,” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said.

