2 teens charged in deadly shooting at Columbus shopping center

COLUMBUS — Two 13-year-old boys have been charged with the shooting death of one person at a Columbus shopping center on Sunday.

Columbus Police officers were called to the Easton Town Center to reports of a shooting around 6:15 p.m., according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

News Center 7 previously reported the victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Multiple people were detained at the scene and detectives determined charges against two 13-year-old boys connected to the shooting, WBNS said.

One has been charged with murder and the other is charged with obstructing justice.

The incident remains under investigation.

