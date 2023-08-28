Police: 1 dead after shooting at Columbus shopping center

COLUMBUS — One person is dead after a shooting at a Columbus shopping center Sunday.

Around 6:15 p.m. Columbus police officers were called to Easton Town Center to reports of a shooting, according to our news partners at WBNS.

One person was injured and taken to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Special duty officers were on the scene within a minute, Columbus police said during a press conference Sunday evening.

“These are not random acts of violence that we see over the weekend, but that doesn’t make it any less a tragedy,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said during the press conference.

>> Chase starts in Huber Heights ends with crash in Englewood

Both Ginther and Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant stressed the importance of the community’s help during investigations like this as well as parents knowing where their kids are and who they are with.

“This is what we’re seeing right now. We are seeing people who are getting in arguments and this is how they are solving their conflicts, by using weapons” Byrant said.

Assistant Chief Gregory Bodker described the investigation as “extremely active.”

Bodker confirmed police have multiple detained but none have been arrested to his knowledge.

The mall was placed on lockdown following the shooting but a spokesperson for the shopping center said the scene is no longer active.

The identity of the person killed or the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.





©2023 Cox Media Group