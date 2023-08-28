Chase starts in Huber Heights ends with crash in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — A chase that started in Huber Heights ended with a crash in Englewood Sunday evening.

Huber Heights police were chasing a vehicle after it ran from a traffic stop, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

Around 7:50 p.m. Huber Heights stopped the chase.

A state trooper later spotted the vehicle on Hoke Road over I-70 and got behind it, OSP said.

Soon after it crashed out, ending the chase.

We are working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash and why officers originally stopped the car.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

