Indiana men arrested after multi-county chase ends in Auglaize County

ST. MARYS — Two people are in jail after a multi-county chase that ended in the northern Miami Valley this morning.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies were involved in the chase around 2:22 a.m. on Sunday, according to Chief Deputy Mike Peterson.

The chase started in Darke County. Deputies in Auglaize County learned that the occupants of the vehicle were possibly in possession of a firearm and holding a passenger hostage at gunpoint.

The vehicle stopped in the parking lot of Superior Federal Credit Union in St. Marys and after several hours, law enforcement was able to talk the occupants into exiting the vehicle peacefully.

The two occupants, Jason Gerstner, 44, of Union City, Indiana, and David Atkinson, 30, of Winchester, Indiana, were taken into custody and booked in the Auglaize County Correctional Center. Both men are facing charges of receiving stolen property and failure to comply.

No one else besides the two men were in the vehicle.

