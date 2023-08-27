Multiple departments respond to fire at Super 8 Motel in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Firefighters responded to a fire at the Super 8 motel in Vandalia early Sunday morning.

Multiple departments responded to the fire that was reported around 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

>> Owner: Reopened Super 8 Motel in Vandalia will ‘chart a new path;’ neighbors not so sure

Vandalia Dispatch told News Center 7 that there are crews on the scene currently working on the fire.

We are working to find out more information on the severity of the fire.

News Center 7 is sending a news crew to the scene and will provide updates on this developing story.









