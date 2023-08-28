3 children among 5 family members found dead inside northern Ohio house

UNIONTOWN — Three children are among the five people found dead in a house last Thursday in northern Ohio.

Officers were originally dispatched at 7:31 p.m. on initial calls of a well-being check in the 13000 block of Carnation Avenue, Uniontown Police wrote on social media.

When officers arrived, they found five members of a family dead from gunshot wounds, according to WEWS.

“I’ve been out here for 23 years, and I can say, it’s the worst thing I’ve ever been a part of,” said Michael Batchik, Chief of Uniontown Police.

Three of the victims are children. They have been identified as Renee Dunham, 15, Amber Dunham, 12, and Evan Dunham, 9, WEWS reported.

Each kid attended the Lake Local School District.

“This is a tragedy that no community has ever wanted,” said Chief Batchik. “I would have never thought it would hit this community.”

Officers are calling this a domestic dispute that turned deadly.

They believe Jason Dunham, 46, shot his wife, Melissa, 42, and their three kids before turning the gun on himself.

They were found in bedrooms, WEWS said.

The incident remains under investigation.

