5 dead following domestic dispute in Northern Ohio

UNIONTOWN — Five people are dead following a domestic dispute Thursday night in Northern Ohio.

Uniontown Police officers were dispatched at 7:31 p.m. on initial calls of a well-being check in the 13000 block of Carnation Avenue, a police spokesperson said on social media.

When officers arrived, they found five dead family members. It is being investigated as a domestic dispute turned deadly.

Uniontown Police is investigating this along with the Coroner’s Office, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and Stark County Prosecutor’s Office as a quadruple homicide, suicide, the spokesperson said.

The names of the victims have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

