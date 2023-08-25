Northwestern schools resume classes, hosting high school football, after deadly school bus crash

GERMAN TWP., CLARK CUNTY — Students at Northwestern Local Schools will be returning to class today in Clark County for the first time since Tuesday’s deadly bus crash.

The community will also come together as Northwestern prepares to host Greenon tonight for a high school football game.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz says this will be a very different game as Greenon High School plans to show support for Northwestern tonight.

They are hosting Red and Blue Day today at school and encouraging both students and families to wear Northwestern colors of red and blue at tonight’s game to show support in the wake of Tuesday’s deadly crash, the Greenon Local School District announced on social media.

News Center 7 reported Thursday the community continues to rally around Northwestern Schools and the family of Aiden Clark, the boy killed in Tuesday’s crash.

The memorial on State Route 41, the site of the deadly crash, continues to grow as the community is trying to make sense of this tragedy.

“You go through stages of shock and overwhelming sadness and then the anger comes,” Cari Stockdale told News Center 7. “I just feel so sorry for them, lost their child. It’s devastating, and I just pray for them and hope they can get through this the best they can.”

News Center 7 will be at tonight’s game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

News Center 7 was also in court Thursday when the man accused of causing the crash made his initial appearance.

Hermanio Joseph was there for a bond hearing on his aggravated vehicular homicide charge.

Hershovitz says an interpreter was there to make sure Joseph understood the judge, who granted a $100,000 bond.

Prosecutors argued for that because they felt he was a flight risk because he had few ties to the community, an invalid Mexican driver’s license, and a Haitian immigration registration in Florida.

Joseph could be back in court as early as Monday.

Hershovitz says prosecutors expect to present this case to a Clark County grand jury Monday and additional charges are possible.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

