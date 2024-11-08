‘Unapproved’ shipments of weight loss drugs seized in Ohio

CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the port of Cincinnati have seized more unapproved shipments of weight-loss drugs.

Several unapproved shipments of weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Trulicity have been seized by CBP officers since the start of the summer, according to a release from the agency.

Two more unapproved shipments of other weight-loss drugs last month.

The first shipment was discovered on Oct, 5, when officers inspected a shipment labeled as “cosmetic weight loss product”. Officers found Mounjaro injectable pens of 2.5mg, 5mg, and 7mg.

The shipment was reportedly arriving from a pharmacy in the United Kingdom and heading to a residence in Ohio.

Officers seized the shipment because it violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA).

The second shipment arrived on Oct. 14 from Hong Kong. It contained 20 10 mg vials of Semaglutide and 150 30 mg vials of Tirzepatide and had a total domestic valye of $45, 450 and was heading to a residence in Ohio. The shipment was seized by CBP officers.

Imported drugs must meet FDA’s standards for quality, safety, and effectiveness, and very few online pharmacies are compliant with U.S. pharmacy standards. This poses health risks to people who purchase what they believe to be a genuine product at a lower cost. These risks could include unknown ingredients, unusual die effects, and lack of effectiveness of the product.

“These types of unapproved medications are common seizures our officers see on a regular basis,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director Field Operations-Chicago. “Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to work with the trade industry and our consumer safety partners to intercept illicit and potentially dangerous products at our nation’s ports of entry.”

