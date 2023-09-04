UFO or no? Residents in Montgomery County capture videos of mysterious lights in sky

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Residents across Montgomery County shared videos they captured of mysterious lights in the sky Sunday night.

Brittany Madison told News Center 7 she recorded video of the lights around 8:45 p.m. in Kettering. In the video, the lights appear to show up and then disappear.

Jim, another resident who only wanted to be identified by his first name, said he captured video of the lights in the area of Vance Road in Moraine around 8:45 p.m. as well. He described the lights as being triangle-shaped and said they were “spinning around slowly.”

Another viewer sent News Center 7 video of the lights over Woodman Lanes.

