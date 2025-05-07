UDF offering 85-cent ice cream cones; Here’s how to get one

OHIO — United Dairy Farmers is celebrating its 85th birthday this week with a sweet discount.

Throughout the day on May 8, you can get 1-dip cones for just 85 cents, according to a Facebook post from the company.

“Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or just joined the family, we want to say THANK YOU for being part of our journey,” the post read.

The promotion includes UDF and Homemade ice cream flavors. There is an additional charge for Waffle Cones, 99¢ & Chocolate Dipped Waffle Cones, $2.49.

United Dairy Farmers was founded in 940 in Norwood, Ohio, back when most people paid to have milk delivered to their homes and they were able to cut the price of milk nearly in half for half of their customers, according to the company’s website.

Now, there are nearly 200 stores across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. You can find the nearest UDF here.

🎉 We’re Turning 85! 🎉 Come party with us on May 8th as we celebrate 85 years of sweet memories the best way we know... Posted by United Dairy Farmers on Friday, May 2, 2025

