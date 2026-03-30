UD St. Patrick’s Day Celebration ends without any issues

UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON — The St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the University of Dayton (UD) over the weekend ended peacefully.

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UD students held their annual campus party on Saturday, and university officials said things went well.

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A spokesperson for the university said the celebration ended around 6, with no arrests and just a few medical calls.

This year, UD added new rules, requiring students to wear a wristband.

The university also put up barricades to block off streets around campus.

The changes follow problems from past years.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police to see if they had any calls related to the celebration, and is waiting to hear back.

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