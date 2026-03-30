FBI responds to threat made on plane from Ohio

GEORGIA — The FBI responded to a threat that was made on a Frontier Airlines flight from Ohio to Atlanta on Sunday night.

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Our news partner, WSB-TV in Atlanta, reports that the threat was made on Flight 2539 from John Glenn International Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The flight left Columbus at 2:38 p.m. and landed in Atlanta at 5:09 p.m., 27 minutes late, according to flightaware.com.

The FBI told WSB on Sunday that “there is no continuing threat” after a passenger reportedly made a verbal bomb threat aboard a plane that was taxiing to land.

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A Frontier Airlines spokesperson told News Center 7 that the aircraft was moved to a remote location while law enforcement responded.

Passengers used the air stairs to deplane. Buses transported them to the terminal.

The threat has been deemed to be non-credible, according to the spokesperson.

The incident remains under investigation.

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