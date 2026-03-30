State troopers, medics respond to crash near Central State

GREENE COUNTY — Troopers and medics responded to a crash at a busy Greene County intersection on Sunday night.

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State troopers from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to a reported crash on U.S. 42 near Hickman Road, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

This is near Central State University.

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The dispatcher told News Center 7 that troopers were heading to the scene.

No other information is currently available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.

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