3 fallen airmen return to Ohio

COLUMBUS — The remains of the three Ohio National Guard airmen who died in a refueling aircraft crash return to Columbus on Sunday.

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The Ohio Air National Guard’s 121 Air Refueling Wing conducted a dignified arrival at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The remains of Captain Seth Koval, Captain Curtis Angst, and Master Sergeant Tyler Simmons arrived on Sunday afternoon.

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News Center 7 previously reported that the three Ohio airmen were among six killed on Mar. 12 when their KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq while supporting Operation Epic Fury.

DeWine ordered flags to be flown at half-staff across Ohio in honor of the three men who died.

The United States and State of Ohio flags are to be lowered at all public buildings and grounds until sunset on the day of their funerals.

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