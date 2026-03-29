OSU fraternity placed under interim suspension following incident that left student hospitalized

COLUMBUS — An Ohio State University (OSU) fraternity has been placed under interim suspension following an incident last week that left a student hospitalized.

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OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson told our news partners, WBNS-10 TV, that the interim suspension was placed on the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

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Johnson did not specify why the student was hospitalized, but said the hospitalization occurred following a fraternity event on Wednesday.

An interim suspension prohibits the fraternity from participating in or holding activities as a registered student organization pending the outcome of an investigation or conduct proceeding, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The chapter must also stop all new members’ activity during the interim suspension.

Pi Kappa Phi’s national headquarters told WBNS-10 TV that they are aware of the situation and sent the following statement:

“The purpose of the interim suspension is to allow National Headquarters staff to investigate alleged violations of Pi Kappa Phi’s Risk Management Policy and standards of conduct. During this time, all chapter activities have been paused.The health and safety of our members and the campus community is our top priority, and the alleged behavior described is inconsistent with the values and expectations of Pi Kappa Phi. We are working in coordination with our university partners as we gather additional information. Because this is an active investigation, we are unable to share further details.” — Pi Kappa Phi National Headquaters

“Ohio State is in contact with the student and his family, and the university has offered all possible support during this extremely difficult time,” Johnson said in a statement.

The university has been in contact with law enforcement regarding the situation.

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