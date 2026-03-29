Former chief deputy found guilty of 7 felony charges

CHILLICOTHE — A former chief deputy has been convicted of corruption charges following a jury trial, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Caleb Moritz, former chief deputy with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, was found guilty on seven charges, according to a spokesperson.

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The charges include:

One count of corrupting another with drugs.

Two counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim, or witness.

One count of unlawful transaction in weapons.

Two counts of theft.

One count of forgery.

There were numerous complaints filed against Moritz’s reported corruption that were tied to his employment and interactions. The complaints from the informants and victims sparked an investigation by the Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office.

Upon resigning from his position in April 2023, Moritz reportedly stole property, including a firearm, from the sheriff’s office.

Moritz was initially charged in Hocking County in 2023, but at the request of the defense and prosecution, the case was tried in Ross County Common Pleas Court.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 1.

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