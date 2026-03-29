Man accused of hitting woman in throat, arrested after reportedly running from police

CELINA — A man accused of hitting a woman was arrested after reportedly running from area police on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Celina Police Department said in a social media post that officers responded just before 7:40 a.m. to the 1000 block of Kensington Lane on a reported domestic violence incident.

While a 19-year-old woman called 911 for assistance, Devan Michael Thobe, 21, reportedly ran from the residence, according to Celina Police.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived, they found a woman who displayed visible injuries and claimed to have been punched in the throat.

Officers found Thobe behind a medical officer on Meadowview Drive, but the suspect ran from the scene, the police said.

“After a brief foot pursuit, officers apprehended him without further incident,” the department stated.

Online jail records show that Thobe remains in the Mercer County Jail on a felony count of domestic violence.

He was also booked on a count of resisting arrest.

Bond has been set for $50,000 on both counts.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group