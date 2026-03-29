Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.
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One person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.
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The winning numbers were 11, 42, 43, 59, 61, and the Powerball was 25.
No one won the $166 million jackpot.
The next drawing will be on Monday, March 30, with an estimated jackpot of $180 million.
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