Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

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One person won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

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The winning numbers were 11, 42, 43, 59, 61, and the Powerball was 25.

No one won the $166 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be on Monday, March 30, with an estimated jackpot of $180 million.

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