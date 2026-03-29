Hundreds gather to honor fallen area airman killed during Operation Epic Fury

WILMINGTON — Hundreds of people gathered to honor an area airman who was killed in the Middle East.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spent Sunday in Captain Curtis Angst’s hometown of Wilmington. He has the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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Captain Angst was one of six people who died when their air refueling tanker crashed in Iraq just over three weeks ago.

Angst was one of three members of the Ohio National Guard’s 121st Refueling Wing who died in the crash. Captain Seth Koval and Master Sergeant Tyler Simmons were the other Ohio National Guard members. The remains of the three Ohio airmen arrived in Columbus on Sunday.

A motorcade brought Captain Angst’s body back home.

Patterson said that people of all ages came out to support the family. As the motorcade passed by in Wilmington, people took off their hats and put them over their hearts.

Guestelia Scott served in the U.S. Air Force and lives in Wilmington. She had this to say to Captain Angst’s family.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, and you are in my prayers. And nothing I can say will take their pain away, so that’s all I can do is say you’re in my prayers,” she said.

Angst was born and raised in Wilmington. His family is well-known around the community.

0 of 11 Capt Angst Motorcade Wilmington Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Capt Angst Motorcade Wilmington Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Capt Angst Motorcade Wilmington Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Capt Angst Motorcade Wilmington Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Capt Angst Motorcade Wilmington Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Capt Angst Motorcade Wilmington Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Capt Angst Motorcade Wilmington Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Capt Angst Motorcade Wilmington Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Capt Angst Motorcade Wilmington Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff Capt Angst Motorcade Wilmington Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

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