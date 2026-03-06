UD unveils new safety protocols ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

DAYTON — The University of Dayton is implementing strict new safety protocols for its upcoming St. Patrick’s Day gathering.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

University officials announced the changes are focused on student safety following previous large events that resulted in violence and property damage.

Last year, News Center 7 reported that 12 people were arrested and an officer was injured after a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at UD.

The new measures were developed over several months by three university working groups in coordination with the city of Dayton.

The university is banning all outside guests from campus during the weekend of the planned gathering.

This restriction applies to friends from other schools, parents, and alumni.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials stated that the gathering should only include current students to ensure the focus remains on campus safety.

Access to the south student neighborhood will be controlled through specific entry points where law enforcement and emergency medical personnel will be concentrated.

To enter these areas, current students must wear a university-provided wristband.

The university plans to share registration and pickup details for the wristbands in a future communication.

Several items will be prohibited within the designated area, including backpacks, firearms, weapons, fireworks, glass bottles, and glass containers.

Large containers of alcohol, including those known as “BORGS,” are also banned from the event space.

Campus parking will face significant changes during the event weekend.

C Lot will be closed entirely, and other parking lots will have restricted access or closures.

Street parking in parts of the south student neighborhood will also be restricted to manage the density of the crowds.

Information regarding wristband registration and parking instructions will be sent to the campus community soon, the university said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group