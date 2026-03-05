UPDATE: Driver in custody after woman hit, killed by car in Xenia

XENIA — A man is in custody after a woman was hit and killed by a car along a busy road in Xenia on Wednesday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, a state trooper from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) found a person on the ground in the middle of West Main Street around 7:20 p.m.

The person appeared to have been hit by a car, according to a Xenia Police spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the victim has been identified as a 47-year-old woman, but her name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Xenia police and fire crews responded to the scene, but the car and driver involved weren’t on scene. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

An SUV was seen leaving the area just after the crash happened, the spokesperson said.

Authorities found a silver 2010 Land Rover with apparent damage a few blocks away from the scene. There were no license plates on the car.

Xenia Police later identified the driver of the Land Rover as Brandon Swan.

He allegedly drove another vehicle and left the Xenia/Dayton area.

Swan was in Butler County and taken into custody by the Monroe Police Department, the spokesperson said.

He has been charged with a felony count of tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Swan will be extradited to Greene County.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.

