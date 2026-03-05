At least 1 dead after crash in Xenia

XENIA — At least one person is dead after a crash in Xenia on Wednesday night.

The crash was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street, a Xenia dispatcher confirmed.

A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed troopers are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash at this location; however, Xenia police are handling the investigation.

The Storm Center 7 weather camera at Dodds Memorials show the roadway blocked in both directions by crime scene tape and several police cruisers.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

