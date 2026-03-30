1 person dead, 3 college students injured after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — One person has died, and three college students are injured after a crash in Greene County on Sunday night.
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As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Xenia Post and medics responded to the scene on U.S 42 near Hickman Road just before 8 p.m.
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Troopers said two cars were involved, and one had pulled out in front of the other.
The person who died is not a college student, troopers confirmed.
News Center 7 is working to learn which school the students attend and the identity of the person who was killed.
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