Godfather’s Pizza opens new location in local community

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A local restaurant has moved locations to its new home in Sugarcreek Township.

Godfather’s Pizza closed its location in Centerville in December and has now opened a new location at 4458 Clyo Road, according to a spokesperson.

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The new location hosted a grand opening on Sunday, March. 29.

The new space features a larger dining room and a drive-through window for convenience.

“This relocation is about more than just a new building,” said Becky Blaufuss, VP of Operations & Franchise Services. “It’s about creating a space where families can gather, teams can celebrate, and longtime guests can continue traditions they’ve built with us. We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received and are excited to welcome everyone into this next chapter.”

During the grand opening celebration, the first 50 parties received swag bags. A photo booth was available, and even a special Godfather appearance.

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