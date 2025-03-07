UD restricting campus parking ahead of any St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

DAYTON — The University of Dayton is getting ahead of any St. Patrick’s Day celebrations before students leave for spring break.

UD sent a campus email on Thursday about parking restrictions this weekend.

“No Parking” signs have been posted at the 400 block of Lowes Street. All vehicles must be removed from the area by 7 a.m., according to the university.

Any vehicles remaining are at risk of being towed.

News Center 7 spoke with UD students who had this advice for their peers.

“Just to be respectful to the people who do come here and want to enjoy it,” said senior Katherine Bscharah. “Also, to the policemen and women who do come and try to keep us safe is just to respect everyone.”

We will update this story.

