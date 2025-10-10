UD receives $1.72M gift to establish professorship in justice, human rights studies

DAYTON — University of Dayton alumnus Jack Meagher is donating $1.72 million to establish a professorship in justice and human rights studies at the university.

The donation will create the Judge John Meagher Endowed Assistant Professor in Transitional Justice and Human Rights, focusing on helping societies confront and overcome violence and conflict.

“‘Peace’ is at the heart of who I am given my life with loss and violence,” said Meagher, who served in Vietnam and was a Montgomery County common pleas court judge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The professorship will lead public conversations on human rights and justice, build partnerships with experts and community leaders, and publish research on peacebuilding strategies.

Natalie Hudson, executive director of the University of Dayton Human Rights Center, emphasized the urgency of research and education in this area due to the increasing severity of global conflicts.

Meagher and his wife, Kathy, have been long-time supporters of the University of Dayton, previously establishing scholarships and fellowships to advance human rights education and research.

Meagher’s gift aims to foster peace and understanding, preparing students to become leaders in advancing the common good.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group