Medics called to crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Medics were called to a crash in Montgomery County early Friday morning.

Around 5:46 a.m., medics were dispatched to the intersection of Springboro Pike (SR-741) and Austin Blvd on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several officers and cruisers, including Springboro Police Officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers.

The crash involved two vehicles, according to News Center 7 crews on scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the crash and if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story.

