2 local teachers to keep jobs after social media posts

MIAMISBURG — Two local teachers who were on paid leave following social media posts will keep their jobs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Miamisburg School Board unanimously voted Thursday night for both teachers to remain employed by the school, according to Stacy Maney, superintendent.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dozens showed up to the meeting to voice their support for the teachers.

The teachers were placed on paid leave last month following comments made regarding conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

They will return to the classroom on Oct. 20, according to Maney.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group