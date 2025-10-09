71-year-old man arrested after social media video claims he offered teen girl drugs for sex act

DAYTON — A 71-year-old Greene County man was arrested following a police investigation into a social media video that showed a man attempting to offer a 13-year-old girl drugs in exchange for sex.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police said they were made aware Monday and opened an investigation after the video was posted online. The video appears to show a man offering a person, who identifies herself as a teenage girl, drugs in his car in exchange for sexual acts.

“Officers were able to review the video that is now on social media, as part of the investigation, and in the early morning hours of October 7, 2025, officers arrested the suspect in Sugarcreek Township,” Lt. Eric Sheldon said in a statement issued to News Center 7.

The suspect, who was not formally identified by police, was charged with compelling prostitution and importuning, both felony charges.

While police did not formally identify the suspect, online jail records indicate Michael Codispoti, 71, of Sugarcreek Twp. was arrested on the charges listed by police early Tuesday morning.

Codispoti was interviewed by police Wednesday and told officers he spoke with the teenage girl, but denied he offered her drugs or requested sexual acts, according to court documents obtained by News Center 7.

Codispoti remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail Thursday. He is scheduled for an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not available. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group