UD linebacker earns PFL weekly honor for 4th time this season

DAYTON — A University of Dayton linebacker has been honored by the Pioneer Football League (PFL) for the fourth time this season.

Redshirt sophomore Gideon Lampron was named the PFL Defensive Player of the Week in Dayton’s 26-14 win over Valparaiso on Saturday.

He led UD with 11 total tackles, six solo hits, and two tackles for losses.

Lampron, whose middle name is ESPN, made two key plays in the second quarter. He filled the hole and made a stop on third and one in Flyer territory.

On the next play, he made a tackle resulting in a two-yard-loss on fourth down and Dayton took over on downs. It resulted in a UD touchdown before halftime that gave them the lead for good.

This was Lampron’s fourth PFL award this season. He was Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Aug. 31, Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 14, and Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 12.





He is the only PFL player with four weekly awards.

The Flyers are 6-4 this season. They play at St. Thomas at 2 p.m. on Saturday to conclude the 2024 campaign.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here on WHIO.com.

