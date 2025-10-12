UD Basketball announces former Flyer, NBA All-Star to join athletic department

DAYTON — A former University of Dayton men’s basketball standout has joined the athletic department.

Jim Paxson, a University of Dayton alumnus and former NBA All-Star, has joined the university’s athletic department as Senior Advisor for Basketball Operations, according to a UD spokesperson.

He graduated from the University of Dayton in 1979 and is one of the most accomplished players in Flyer history.

Paxson was a three-time team MVP and USBWA All-American as a senior. He ranks fifth in career scoring at Dayton with 1,945 points and is the only Flyer men’s basketball player to be named both an All-American and an Academic All-American.

“Coach (Anthony) Grant and I reached out to Jim last year to exchange ideas and share strategies around player retention and evaluation, and we’ve stayed in close contact ever since,” said Neil Sullivan, Vice President and Director of Athletics.

“I’m honored and excited once again to be a part of UD basketball,” Paxson said.

Paxson was selected 12th overall in the 1979 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers and enjoyed an 11-year NBA career, earning two NBA All-Star selections and a Second Team All-NBA selection in 1984.

After retiring as a player, Paxson transitioned into NBA executive roles, serving as Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 1998 to 2005.

He later worked as a consultant, scout, and Director of Pro Personnel for the Chicago Bulls until 2024.

Paxson’s role as Senior Advisor for Basketball Operations at Dayton will involve providing support to the men’s basketball program in areas such as player evaluation, roster construction, and player personnel strategies.

