Crews contain mercury spill in Greene Co. neighborhood

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters contained a mercury spill in a Greene County neighborhood on Saturday.
Firefighters and officers were dispatched before 5 p.m. to Murray Hill and Willow Drives on a reported mercury spill, according to a City of Xenia dispatcher.
The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that the mercury spill has been contained.
Officers have closed Murray Hill Drive at Willow Drive.
