Crews contain mercury spill in Greene Co. neighborhood

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters contained a mercury spill in a Greene County neighborhood on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters and officers were dispatched before 5 p.m. to Murray Hill and Willow Drives on a reported mercury spill, according to a City of Xenia dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that the mercury spill has been contained.

Officers have closed Murray Hill Drive at Willow Drive.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group