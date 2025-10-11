Medical helicopter requested after person hit by vehicle in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been requested after a person was hit by a vehicle in Miami County.
Officers and medics responded around 4:41 p.m. to the 1400 block of Covington Avenue on reports that a person was hit by a vehicle, according to a Miami County dispatcher.
An iWitness7 reporter sent both a video and a photo from the scene.
It shows a CareFlight helicopter at the scene and then taking off moments later.
News Center 7 is working to learn the person’s condition and what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
