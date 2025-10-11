Local

Precautionary boil advisory issued for all Jefferson Regional Water Authority customers

By WHIO Staff
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Seminole County after water main break
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for all Jefferson Regional Water Authority customers on Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The advisory was issued around 12:30 p.m. and is in effect until further notice.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jefferson Regional Water Authority services parts of Jefferson Township, Jackson Township, Miamisburg, New Lebanon, Moraine, West Carrollton, Germantown, Farmersville, and Trotwood.

News Center 7 is working to learn why this advisory was issued.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read