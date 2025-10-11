Woman learns punishment for intentionally setting Dayton apartment building on fire

DAYTON — A 19-year-old woman has learned her punishment for intentionally setting an apartment building on fire.

Riley Hines pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated arson, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records filed on Oct. 8.

Hines was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison and has to pay $10,000 in restitution, court records show.

She will be on probation for 18 months to three years once she is released and must register as an arson offender for the rest of her life.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the fire happened at an apartment building in the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue on July 6.

Upon arrival, firefighters found fire on the second floor of the apartment building.

A Dayton Fire Department investigator was called to the scene to investigate a fire inside an apartment, according to the affidavit and statement of facts.

The investigator determined that the fire was intentionally set.

