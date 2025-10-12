UPDATE: Busy road closed after natural gas leak in Vandalia neighborhood

VANDALIA — UPDATE @8:05 P.M.

A busy road is closed due to a natural gas leak in a Vandalia neighborhood on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is at the scene and will have the latest information tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Vandalia officers and firefighters responded around 6:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of S. Dixie Drive on reports of a natural gas leak, according to a Vandalia Police dispatcher.

The City of Vandalia Division of Fire wrote in a social media post that Dixie Drive is closed between Crestwood Hills Drive to East Alkaline Springs Road.

“CenterPoint is responding. Please avoid the area,” the department said.

News Center 7 has contacted CenterPoint Energy to learn what caused the leak.

We are also working to confirm if any homes have been evacuated.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group