UPDATE: Busy road closed after natural gas leak in Vandalia neighborhood

A busy road is closed due to a natural gas leak in a Vandalia neighborhood on Saturday.
Vandalia officers and firefighters responded around 6:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of S. Dixie Drive on reports of a natural gas leak, according to a Vandalia Police dispatcher.
The City of Vandalia Division of Fire wrote in a social media post that Dixie Drive is closed between Crestwood Hills Drive to East Alkaline Springs Road.
“CenterPoint is responding. Please avoid the area,” the department said.
News Center 7 has contacted CenterPoint Energy to learn what caused the leak.
We are also working to confirm if any homes have been evacuated.
