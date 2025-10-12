Local

UPDATE: Busy road closed after natural gas leak in Vandalia neighborhood

By WHIO Staff
Natural gas leak investigation on S. Dixie Drive Photo contributed by City of Vandalia Division of Fire (via Facebook) (City of Vandalia Division of Fire (via Facebook) /City of Vandalia Division of Fire (via Facebook))
VANDALIA — UPDATE @8:05 P.M.

A busy road is closed due to a natural gas leak in a Vandalia neighborhood on Saturday.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is at the scene and will have the latest information tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Vandalia officers and firefighters responded around 6:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of S. Dixie Drive on reports of a natural gas leak, according to a Vandalia Police dispatcher.

The City of Vandalia Division of Fire wrote in a social media post that Dixie Drive is closed between Crestwood Hills Drive to East Alkaline Springs Road.

“CenterPoint is responding. Please avoid the area,” the department said.

News Center 7 has contacted CenterPoint Energy to learn what caused the leak.

We are also working to confirm if any homes have been evacuated.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

