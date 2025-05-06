Uber driver shoots passenger, police say

STARK COUNTY — Police said an Uber driver shot his passenger Friday when a fight broke out.

Uniontown officers were called to Pontius Road after midnight Friday, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

When police arrived, they learned an 35-year-old Uber driver had shot his 68-year-old passenger.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

The passenger was shot once and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said charges have not been filed for the shooter at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

