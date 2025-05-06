Uber driver shoots passenger, police say

STARK COUNTY — Police said an Uber driver shot his passenger Friday when a fight broke out.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Uniontown officers were called to Pontius Road after midnight Friday, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.
When police arrived, they learned an 35-year-old Uber driver had shot his 68-year-old passenger.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local school employee on leave after being arrested on campus
- City approves plan to build Wawa
- Police looking for 2 suspects who stole over $1K in Victoria’s Secret merchandise
A motive for the shooting has not been released.
The passenger was shot once and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said charges have not been filed for the shooter at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group