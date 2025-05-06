Police looking for 2 suspects who stole over $1K in Victoria’s Secret merchandise

MIAMI TWP. — Can you identify these people?

Miami Township Police are searching for a man and a woman accused of leaving Victoria’s Secret with over $1,000 in merchandise, according to a social media post.

The incident happened on April 9, 2025.

The store’s security camera video shows the woman handing the man clothes, and him shoving them down the waistband of his pants.

Police said the man appears to be around 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a slender build, according to the post.

He was wearing a black jacket, pants, shoes, glasses, and a beanie hat. Police believe the man is between 35 and 45 years old.

The woman is believed to be 5 feet, 7 inches tall and around the same age as the man. She was wearing a black and white tracksuit with white sandals and has shoulder-length black hair, according to the post.

Miami Township Police are asking the community to contact Detective Bens at (937) 531-4065 if you have any information.

