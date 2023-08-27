‘Truly unique, caring;’ Loved ones gather to remember 11-year-old killed in Clark Co. bus crash

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — Loved ones gathered Sunday to honor the life of an 11-year-old killed in a bus crash last week.

Aiden Clark was on a Northwestern Local Schools bus on Aug. 22 when it was hit by a van on State Route 41 (Troy Road), near Lawrenceville Road causing it to overturn.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. At least 20 other students were injured.

The 11-year-old loved sports, old-school board games, and doing word searches by flashlight in bed, according to his obituary.

He was described as a “truly unique, caring, and inquisitive soul.”

Family and friends gathered at Fellowship Church Sunday afternoon to remember and honor Clark.

Lines stretched outside the door with many wearing “Northwestern, Warrior Strong” t-shirts.

News Center 7 has previously covered how the German Township community and strangers alike have come together in support after the crash.

A roadside memorial at the crash site continues to grow with dedications to Clark, stuffed animals, flowers and balloons.

The school’s buses were decorated with ribbons representing the school’s colors as students returned to class.

As state troopers continue to investigate the crash, many are wishing for justice and closure for Clark’s family.

“I just feel so sorry for them. [They] lost their child. It’s devastating and I just pray for them and hope they can get through this the best they can,” Cari Stockdale, a Clark County resident told News Center 7.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, at Fellowship Church with a community meal to follow.

To send flowers to the family in memory of Clark, you can visit Littleton & Rue Funeral Home and Crematory’s website.

