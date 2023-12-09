Trucker found dead on I-70; Troopers launch death investigation

PREBLE COUNTY — The death of a commercial truck driver found dead in Preble County is under investigation.

A commercial freight carrier company contacted the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) on Friday morning and asked them to do a welfare check on one of their drivers, a spokesperson for OSHP told News Center 7.

Troopers found the truck on Interstate 70 near State Route 503. Upon arrival, they found the driver dead in the cab.

The driver’s death remains under investigation. Their identity has not been released at this time.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

