Troy gets ‘Berried in Books’ as Strawberry Festival returns this weekend

TROY — The fountain downtown is flowing red, and the iconic strawberry donuts have been baked; the 2025 Troy Strawberry Festival is officially here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke with festival workers who are gearing up for the berry-filled weekend. See the calm before the festival kicks off LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 2025 Troy Strawberry Festival begins Saturday and continues Sunday, as organizers expect another 200,000 visitors to come this year.

The festival’s 2025 Chairman, Jessica Silvers, is the face of the hundreds of volunteers making the festival happen.

She said she has a special connection to this year’s festival theme: Berried in Books.

“I actually work at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. I’m a librarian there, so it was really important to me for it to be revolving around books and literacy,” Silvers said.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group