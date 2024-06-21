Trotwood superintendent resigns; interim superintendent appointed

TROTWOOD — Dr. Reva Cosby resigned from her position as superintendent of Trotwood-Madison City Schools on Thursday.

During the district’s Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Cosby submitted her resignation and the board accepted it.

>> Ohio rated as one of the worst states in the US, study says

“We appreciate that hard work and commitment Dr. Cosby gave to the students and families of our district we wish her the best in her future endeavors,” Board President Sonja Cherry said in a statement.

The Board of Education also voted to appoint Marlon Howard, the current assistant superintendent of operations, as the interim superintendent.

“Mr. Howard is a long-time employee of the district and he has a wealth of experience that the board believes will serve our district well during this time of transition,” Cherry said.

Cosby was named the district’s superintendent in February 2020. She said she’s grateful for her time as superintendent of the district.

>> High E. coli levels detected at lake at area state park

“We have accomplished a lot in my four years at the helm and I believe the students and staff in this district are poised and ready to continue on their trajectory to Aspire to Go Higher. Each and every one of them is capable of reaching their aspirations,” Cosby said in a statement.

She said that she will be working to “ensure a smooth transition for staff, students, and families” ahead of the upcoming school year.





©2024 Cox Media Group