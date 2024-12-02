Trotwood residents voice concerns over proposed recycling facility

TROTWOOD — A new development proposed for the City of Trotwood has community members and city leaders unhappy.

The City of Trotwood sent an official letter to the City of Dayton opposing a paper recycling facility that would be built on the edge of town.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to Rachel Liggan, who lives near the corner of Little Richmond Road and Oliver Road. Right now, there are about six houses there and a lot of open land.

Liggan has lived here for two years. She wanted the open space for her horse and pony to run freely.

Liggan got a letter in the mail saying the City of Dayton is looking to put a paper recycling facility near her house, now she’s worried.

“I’m perplexed on exactly what’s going on,” Liggan said.

City of Trotwood City Manager said in a statement that they are worried about forever chemicals and impacts on waterways.

The Trotwood Madison Superintendent has similar concerns for students.

“We are concerned about the air quality and potential exposure to pollutants,” the Trotwood Madison Superintendent said in a statement.

The City of Trotwood adds to the complaints, citing a possible decrease in property value in their letter to Dayton.

The Dayton Mayor’s Office said Mayor Mims does not have a comment at this time.

“If that plant is going to affect my security and our safety and everything that I have accomplished, that means I’ll have to move,” Liggan said.

A meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Dayton Library’s West Branch. Liggan says she will be attending, and she’s going to be heard.

