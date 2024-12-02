Infant ejected from car during police chase, authorities say

BRYAN — An infant was ejected from a car during a police chase in Bryan, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Officers say they received a warrant for the arrest of Zachary Chervenka, age 32. Chervenka was seen at the Bryan Walmart, and police attempted to make contact, police say.

Chervenka fled the scene with two children in his car. Police pursued the vehicle, but called off the chase due to weather conditions and high speeds, according to the Bryan Police Department.

During the chase, an infant was ejected from the moving car, police say they did not see this happen.

Both children have since been located, police say. The infant was taken to an area hospital, and is reported to be in fair condition.

Officers are still trying to locate Chervenka, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

